Missouri voter turnout projected at nearly 55 percent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri election officials are expecting voter turnout in Tuesday’s midterm election to be the highest in more than two decades.

Estimates submitted to the state by local election officials project that nearly 2.3 million people will cast ballots. That would equal almost 55 percent of registered voters.

The last presidential midterm election to exceed that mark was in 1994, when 59 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

Missouri’s top race features Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill against her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The ballot also includes elections for Congress, state auditor, the state Legislature and numerous ballot measures. Those include thee competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana and ones to raise the minimum wage, increase the gas tax and overhaul Missouri’s legislative redistricting process.