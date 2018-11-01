Officials reopen investigation into ‘fight club’ caught on camera at St. Louis day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- After video was released of a St. Louis day care having a one-day "fight club" for preschoolers, prosecutors are listening to a surge in calls for action and re-opening the case.

KTVI reported Monday that teachers at Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis organized the fight club in December 2016. The lead teacher organized it after the heater broke in an attempt to entertain the kids.

A 10-year-old who was with older kids in the next room captured video of the fighting with his iPad.

In the video, you can see one teacher who appears excited as she’s jumping up and down. You can see another teacher putting hulk fists on preschoolers.

Nicole Merseal, the mother of one child involved, believes it only stopped because her older son texted her video. She called the day care's director to stop it.

The police report says the director immediately fired both teachers and called the child abuse hotline.

Though state regulators substantiated the complaint, Adventure Learning Center continued operating normally but with increased inspections. Eight visits document 26 wide-ranging violations -- though none exactly like the fight club incident.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to prosecute.

Though it happened nearly two years ago, Merseal doesn't think enough was done.

“I want them to be held accountable, and I don't want this to happen to any other child," she said.

However, since St. Louis TV station KTVI released its report, the story has received international attention. More than 4,000 people have signed an online Care2 petition asking for criminal charges.

And officials responded. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has reopened its investigation into the incident.

Merseal said a prosecutor wants to talk to her and get details about her son’s injuries. She said she’s also received contact from the Missouri Department of Social Services, which has also reopened its investigation into child endangerment.

“They’re wanting to speak to me and interview my children again and take a second look at the case,” she told KTVI.

You can check out a Missouri child care facility's inspection history by visiting this site.

Previous coverage:

