One year later, family fears Kansas City dad’s murder may go cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One year ago, John Jones told his wife he’d stop by a store before he drove home.

”I talked to him around 4:35 p.m. I don’t know where he was, but he just said he’d go by the store for me because I was making dinner,” said Jones’ wife, Kenyada Jones.

He never made it home.

About 30 minutes after talking to his wife, police said Jones drove his wife’s car through 16th and Lister when at least two gunshots rang out. Police got to the scene and found Jones shot to death in his wife’s overturned car.

Neighbors told police after the deadly shooting they saw two men hop out of the wrecked vehicle and run off.

”He was the perfect. I couldn’t ask for a better husband. I miss everything about him,” Kenyada Jones said.

”It just hurts so bad. It hurts like it was yesterday. I wouldn’t wish this on no parent,” said John’s mom, Annetta Authorlee.

John Jones was a 34-year-old barber. He also left behind a 20-year-old son and a 2-year-old grandson.

”The pain has never changed. Even though it’s been a year, it still seems like a bad nightmare,” Authorlee said.

One year later, Jones’ family said they’re still in the dark because no tips have come and and John’s killer has never been caught.

”We’ve talked to the detectives, but they continue to say they have no leads. It’s so upsetting," his mother said.

On Thursday night, family members returned to the homicide scene and released balloons in memory of their loved one.

”I know somebody saw something. I know somebody knows something,” Authorlee said.

”I just want some answers. We will not have any peace until we know why did they do this to him?” Kenyada Jones said.

If you know anything about what happened to Jones, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.