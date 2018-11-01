Perfect fall recipe: Pumpkin beer chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin beer chili

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef or turkey

1 large onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 poblano pepper diced (or more to taste)

2 (15 ounce) cans kidney or pinto beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

12 ounces pumpkin beer

1 teaspoon beef base

1/2 cup roasted fresh pumpkin pureed or canned pumpkin

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1-2 tablespoon chilipowder (to taste)

1 ½ tsp cumin

1/2 oz Mexican chocolate

Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot over medium heat, cook beef until brown; drain. Stir in onion, garlic and poblano pepper and cook five minutes. Add spices and stir to toast for two minutes. Stir in beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, beer, base and pumpkin puree. Add chocolate and stir to dissolve. Simmer one- hour. Adjust seasoning and serve.

*For a fun presentation, serve the chili in a hollowed-out pumpkin that has been roasted in a 350 oven for 10 minutes. Serve with a buffet of garnishes – cheese, chopped green onion, chopped cilantro, sour cream, tortilla chips, or even toasted pumpkin seeds.

