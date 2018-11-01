Police looking for violent sex offender who walked away from work release in Johnson County

Jason Hale, 38, was last seen near a gas station along East 23rd Street in Ottawa.

Before that, Hale was in the Gardner area where authorities say he purchased camping supplies, a bicycle and a “Jason” Halloween mask. He was also seen Wednesday at a bank in Paola.

Hale is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Office as well as law enforcement in Johnson County. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and call 911.