12-year-old girl told authorities candy bar she received in Warsaw contained sewing needle

WARSAW, Mo. — Benton County Sheriff’s Office has a disturbing warning for parents after a 12-year-old girl said she found a sewing needle embedded in a Kit-Kat bar she got while trick or treating.

Authorities said the piece of candy was collected in the Warsaw area, but they did not know who did this. They also said it is unclear how the needle ended up inside the candy bar.

“It’s a sick demented individual who would do such an act,” the sheriff’s office captioned a photo of the candy bar with the needle.

The little girl noticed the needle only after biting into the candy bar.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office at (660) 438-6135.