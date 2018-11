Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting Friday night the outside of Liberty Memorial will be lit up with 5,000 poppies to commemorate the Centennial of the end of World War I.

FOX 4’s Rob Collins traveled to the memorial to learn more about the idea behind this work of art.

Admission to Friday's tribute is free for veterans and active duty military personnel and half-price general admission for the public. This deal runs through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Here's a preview of what the poppies will look like.