OSAWOTOMIE, Kan. — The violent sex offender who escape custody during a a work release program in Johnson County is now back behind bars.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jason Hale in Osawotomie Friday around 5 a.m.

Hale now in custody in the Miami County Jail.

Police said while searching for Hale he was spotted in Ottawa, Gardner and Paola.

At some point he bought a bike, camping supplies and a “Jason mask.”

