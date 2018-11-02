Head for the Cure’s trailer recovered, but damaged and missing most of what was inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A metro charity recovered its stolen trailer Friday morning, but most of the valuable contents inside are gone.

Head for the Cure's trailer was reported missing Wednesday and had about $30,000 worth of materials inside of it. Head for the Cure raising awareness and funding for brain cancer patients.

The thief stole the trailer from Kansas City Running Club offices in Martin City.

A person who lives in Leawood, Kan., spotted it later that night.

Head for the Cure organizers released the following statement:

"We have been blown away by the support over the past couple of days about the theft of our trailer. Last evening, the trailer was located. It was nearly empty of all of the event equipment, and the trailer has damage that may compromise the viability and safety of national travel. While this update is not what we hoped, the encouragement and community outreach has only furthered our determination in our fight to continue to raise awareness, funds and hope for the brain tumor community that we serve."

They added that the outside has been spray painted to cover decals, and where the thief couldn't cover, they put vinyl stickers. The hitch was also damaged, and the wires for the lights and brake lights were cut. The barrier that separates the middle of the trailer for organizing the items was also broken.

Organizers said the only things left in the trailer were a tent, flags, tables and banners on the trailer. Everything else was gone.

