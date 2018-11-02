KC Forum: Diapers, Music and Trafficking
2018-44
I host a public affairs radio show that airs Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. On this week’s show we learn about a non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking, the Midwest Music Foundation holds it’s annual fundraiser and Happy Bottoms is supplying needy families with diapers.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com
