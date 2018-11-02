KCK man charged in September shooting at Rhythm & Booze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCK man is charged in September triple shooting at a Kansas City nightclub.

Kitce Massey, 39, faces three counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action for allegedly shooting three people at Rhythm & Booze on Southwest Boulevard on Sept. 16.

According to court documents, Massey and his wife were at the bar celebrating her birthday when they got into an argument with a woman outside. The woman’s boyfriend confronted Massey, before Massey and his wife were escorted out of the bar.

Massey then allegedly came back inside with a gun and shot the two people he’d been arguing with as well as another person. Massey allegedly told investigators that he felt disrespected and was trying to protect himself and his wife.

He also told investigators that he melted down the gun that was used in the shooting, according to the probable cause statement.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.