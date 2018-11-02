Live: Vice President Mike Pence arrives in KC to rally for Republican candidates in Missouri, Kansas

Posted 12:13 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:22PM, November 2, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the November midterm elections just five days away, Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Kansas City Friday.

(L-R)US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and US Vice President Mike Pence pose in McConnell’s office in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 10, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The rally Pence plans to attend aims to gather support for Republican candidates in both Kansas and Missouri.

Pence visited Kansas City in July to promote President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and help raise money for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s campaign. He stumped for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach last week in Wichita.

Pence plans to speak at Hy-Vee Arena on from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is free.

Kansas City police warned that drivers may notice  additional traffic near the Buck O’Neil Bridge and West Bottoms area while the Vice President is in town. Delays are expected to last until 4 p.m. Friday.

“Temporary closures, along with some permanent closures will take place. Impacted areas are expected to be open by the evening rush hour,” Kansas City police tweeted.

President Trump visited Columbia, Mo., Thursday for a campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport.