Olathe police ask for help identifying man they believe “used force” to end dog’s life after crash

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Olathe Police Department released two images early Friday of a man they want to speak with about an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Police the man was in a vehicle that hit a dog Thursday near North Monroe Street and West Poplar Street.

According to a news release from police, the man then got out of the vehicle and "used force to end the canine's life."

Official charges have not yet been filed.

If you know who the man in the photos is, please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.