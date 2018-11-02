Olathe police ask for help identifying man they believe “used force” to end dog’s life after crash

Posted 6:22 am, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:35AM, November 2, 2018

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Olathe Police Department released two images early Friday of a man they want to speak with about an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Police the man was in a vehicle that hit a dog Thursday near North Monroe Street and West Poplar Street.

Olathe police released this image of the man they want to speak with about the animal cruelty investigation.

According to a news release from police, the man then got out of the vehicle and "used force to end the canine's life."

Official charges have not yet been filed.

If you know who the man in the photos is, please call the  Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Olathe police released this image of the man they want to speak with about the animal cruelty investigation.

 