Prepare for delays on I-70 as crews begin work on Manchester Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --If your morning commute involves I-70 near the Manchester Bridge, you'll want to give yourself extra time beginning Friday.

MoDOT will begin bridge reconstruction work at 9 a.m. While construction is underway, traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Traffic along the ramp from northbound I-435 to westbound I-70 will be detoured to Mo Route 78 or 23rd Street. Traffic along the ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound I-70 will be diverted to U.S. 40-Highway. The Manchester Trafficway on ramp to westbound I-70 will also be closed.

The ramp and lane closures are expected to cause major delays for drivers.

The repairs are expected to be complete by Monday morning at 5 a.m.