Prosecutors allege child porn found on phone of man who once said he cut up wife’s body

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors say child pornography was found on the phone of a man accused of dismembering his wife's body last year.

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking court permission to add three counts of sexual exploitation of a child to previous charges against 36-year-old Justin Rey.

Rey testified in September that he cut up his wife's body in a Lenexa storage unit. He has said Jessica died at a Missouri hotel in October 2017.

Rey is scheduled to go on trial Monday on charges of child endangerment and contributing to a child's misconduct. He also faces charges in Missouri but is not charged in his wife's death.

In Thursday's motion, prosecutors say police found the child pornography while searching Rey's phone last month at his request.