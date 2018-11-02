Try it before you buy it: FOX4 and Q104 put Bake a Bone to the test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are you having a hard time finding dog treats that aren't loaded with preservatives? Bake-A-Bone promises to keep your pet happy and healthy in a matter of minutes. Kerri Stowell teamed up with Q104's Ali to try it before you buy it.

Bake-A-Bone claims to be the newest sensation so you can make all natural dog treats right at home. We got the product from an online retailer for about $70.

"The Bake-A-Bone would be perfect for KC May. Yes, it would. She loves her treats and oh my gosh she is the biggest peanut butter fan I know," Ali said.

Ali opened the box and read the instructions. She picked the peanut butter recipe from the Bake-A-Bone recipe book and started mixing the ingredients, including one cup of peanut butter.

After a few minutes Ali decided to improvise, "I think I'm going to add some more milk because it just seems a little bit thick." A few more minutes of mixing and Ali exclaims, "Here we go! The batter is done. Let's see if these turn out to be the Bake-A-Bone we hope they will be."

Ali placed the batter in the individual molds, closes the lid and bakes them for ten minutes.

The buzzer dings and it was time for the big reveal.

"This looks good. And it looks like you could just use a knife to outline them and make a perfect little bone," Ali said. "They have good texture and they have a fantastic peanut buttery smell."

Is Bake-A-Bone worth the money? Watch the video above to find out.