Vice President Mike Pence rallies Missouri & Kansas Republicans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The final push to election day is heating up. Friday, Missouri and Kansas Republican hopefuls got some star power from Vice President Mike Pence in a major rally at the new Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.

A raucous crowd of more than 500 came to cheer on the Republican ticket, and rally to get out and vote. Missouri and Kansas leaders recognize a lot is at stake in Tuesday's election.

"The party that gets out the votes, is the party that wins. And we are going to win," said Kris Kobach, Kansas Republican Secretary of State and candidate for governor.

The Kansas gubernatorial candidate got a rock star welcome. Boisterous cheers continued for Congressional candidates in both states, including Republican Senate hopeful Josh Hawley.

"The future of the United States Senate, and with that in many ways, the future of our country, is going to come down to this Senate race in Missouri. Are you ready? I’m ready. I’m ready," said Hawley.

But the real royal welcome was rolled out for Vice President Mike Pence.

The vice president went through a greatest hits list of what he calls the Trump administration's accomplishments from tax and immigration reform to removing key parts of Obamacare.

"It's been two years of promises made and promises kept. But we're just getting started, Missouri," said Pence.

Pence believes to keep momentum going, voters will have to defy the odds.

"Conventional wisdom says it's going to be tough to post victories in Kansas and Missouri this year. But I think we all know what President Donald Trump thinks of conventional wisdom. We made history in 2016 and we're going to make history in 2018," said Pence.

No matter where you stand, every candidate is emphasizing the importance of getting to the polls and making your voice heard.

"If you haven't done it already, I want you to decide right here, and right now, men and women of Missouri and Kansas, that you are going to vote in this election and vote before the polls close on November the 6th," said Pence.

Pence is now headed to his home state of Indiana to campaign there. Record numbers of early votes already cast in this election nationwide, and of course the big day comes Tuesday.