MERRIAM, Kan. -- Two people have non-life threatening injuries following a double shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 8 p.m. in the 7300 block of Kings Cove Dr. in Merriam.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.