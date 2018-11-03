ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Political watchers say Tuesday, November 6th could be one of the most important mid-term elections in recent memory. Consumer experts say scam artists could take advantage of the big event. The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers to several scams that play off the non-stop election hype dominating the airwaves, news and social media.
Beware of election day scams
-
Family issues warning after Overland Park man loses $150,000 to overseas scammers
-
Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas governor election
-
11-year-old hacks, changes election results on replica Florida state website
-
71-year-old man loses $80K in romance scam by overseas con artist
-
Facebook wants people to invite its cameras into their homes
-
-
Election officials’ concerns turn to information warfare as hackers gather in Vegas
-
Wyandotte County election officials warn residents about mail from questionable group
-
Native Americans run into huge voting hurdle in North Dakota
-
Russian woman charged with attempting to interfere in 2018 midterms
-
Trump says new proposal will lower some US drug prices
-
-
Kansas plans to spend $4.6 million on election security, report says
-
Johnson County says election reporting problems have been corrected
-
West Virginia to introduce mobile phone voting for midterm elections