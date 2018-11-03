Can you take paid time off on Tuesday to vote? It depends.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Can you take paid time off to vote on Election Day?  In both Kansas and Missouri, you legally can – but – those rules come with some restrictions.  Check those out below, and ask your job’s HR professionals if you have questions.