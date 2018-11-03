Kansans with mobility issues use new chairs to hunt and fish

WICHITA, Kan. – Many Kansans take part in hunting events and traditions, but for people with disabilities or those who aren’t able to get around, the sport can be difficult, or at times impossible. A group is working to change that.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism tells Wichita’s KSNW this new program will help hunters and fishermen and women state-wide. They have a new and safe way of getting around, free of charge.

Moving through tallgrass to set eyes on a deer or pheasant is no problem with the track chair.

“It can go over logs and rocks, this chair can go in a foot of water,” said Todd Workman, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.

The chair is one of eight all-terrain vehicles that the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism now owns. The program called Adaptive Sportsmen of Kansas or ASK is one Todd Workman made his task to help start. He wants to give those who haven’t been able to participate, a chance to.

“They can’t make it down to the pond to fish, or they can’t get out and make it to a turkey blind, they have no way of getting there, this allows these people to be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Workman.

The vehicles plus four trailers to move are made possible through a Pittman-Robertson grant. Workman says Bushnell and National Wild Turkey Federation are also sponsors. He says the chairs can be reserved for pre-approved events through a group and they will consider individual hunts.

“If the Boy Scouts call up and they have a fishing event and they have two or three kids that need to use these chairs, then we’ll drop the chairs off, they will sign the liability releases, we’ll show them how to work them,” said Workman.

Workman says they already have chairs reserved, and their hope is to help everyone have an enjoyable hunting season.

“We’re extremely excited to get this program going and expanding it.,” said Workman.

Chairs cost between 12 and 13,000 dollars a piece and the department also supports a portion of the program. If you would like to donate to it or want to reserve one, you can contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism at 913-422-1314.