FOX4 Forecast: Time To Prepare!

Posted 7:15 am, November 3, 2018, by , , and

Of and on light showers this morning will give way to somewhat drier and breezy conditions later today. Rain chances again really go up tonight into very early Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be a repeat of that happened this past Friday

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page