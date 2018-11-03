FOX4 Forecast: Time To Prepare!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of and on light showers this morning will give way to somewhat drier and breezy conditions later today. Rain chances again really go up tonight into very early Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be a repeat of that happened this past Friday

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page