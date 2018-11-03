Police identified victims killed at Florida yoga studio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police have identified the women who were killed Friday when a shooter stormed into the building and unloaded bullets into a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Nancy Van Vessem was a doctor who had ties to Missouri. Maura Binkley was a college student. Both were part of the Florida State University community.

Here’s what we know about them:

Maura Binkley

Binkley was a 21-year-old student at Florida State, according to school President John Thrasher.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Delta Delta Delta sorority called Binkley a “beloved sister.”

“As a leader in the (Alpha Eta) chapter, Maura embodied the Tri Delta woman — brave, bold and kind,” the statement from President Kimberlee Sullivan said. “Our hearts are with her family, our sisters and the FSU community during this difficult time.”

According to FSU’s website, Binkley was from Atlanta and studying for a double major in English and German.

Binkley spent this past summer studying at the University of Wuppertal in Germany.

Nancy Van Vessem

Van Vessem, 61, was a doctor who was chief medical director for Capital Health Plan. She was also a faculty member at Florida State.

According to the Florida State College of Medicine’s website, Van Vessem was in charge of coordinating third and fourth year clerkship rotations in internal medicine on the school’s Tallahassee campus. She earned her medical degree from St. Louis University. Her research focus was “restructuring health care for people with multiple chronic diseases.”

Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee shared a tribute to Van Vessem on its Facebook page, calling the doctor “a physician and leader who touched countless lives as Chief Medical Officer at Capital Health Plan.”

“Dr. Van Vessem was part of the Big Bend Hospice community,” the statement said. “She was our friend and a champion for end-of-life care.”

