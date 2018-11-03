× Recycling event designed to take care of difficult items

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s relatively easy to recycle newspapers and aluminum cans. But you can’t put your TV in the recycling bin.

Which is why the city of Kansas City tried to make it easier. On Saturday, it hosted a recycling event especially for difficult items.

More than 350 cars dropped off their ‘hard-to-recycle’ items at a parking lot near Truman and the Paseo Saturday morning. Those items include tires, furniture, and electronics.

Fred Haney took a truckload full of electronics to the lot. “I had to bring this out here today because some of this stuff has been sitting at my house for more than 40 years,” he said.

“The closets were full,” he continued. “All the old things aren’t any good anymore. So, I’m trying to get rid of it.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, take note: the city hopes to have another event this Spring, to coincide with Earth Day.