David Beaty out as KU football coach at end of season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – David Beaty will be let go as head football coach for Kansas football at the end of the current season.

KU Athletic Director Jeff Long made the announcement Sunday saying “new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference.”

“I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that,” Long said in a statement. “The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard, and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Beaty began his career as head football coach for KU in December 2014 after spending three seasons as Texas A&M’s receivers coach. He will continue to coach the team until the end of the regular season against Texas on November 23, 2018.

The Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) upset TCU last week to give Beaty a week’s reprieve, but his team looked woefully unprepared Saturday against Iowa State. Substitution mistakes, four failed fourth downs and a myriad other issues made for an ugly showing in front of a sparse crowd made up of about 50 percent Iowa State fans.

Long informed Beaty of his decision Sunday and met with the football team directly afterwards. Long said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Beaty being let go is just one of many shake ups in KU’s football program within the past year. Just last month Doug Meacham was fired by Beaty as offensive coordinator for the football team.

Long was hired this past summer as the new athletic director after Sheahon Zenger, who had served in the role for more than seven years was fired. Long said he hoped to find progress in the Kansas football program.

Beaty’s contract calls for him to be paid $3 million in the event of termination without cause; Long said they will fulfill the terms of that contract.

Kansas heads down Interstate 70 to face Kansas State next Saturday in Manhattan.

David Beaty currently has an overall record of 6-39, with a Big 12 record of 2-31. AD Jeff Long says a search for a new coach will begin immediately. Long will be available at a media only press conference at 6pm tonight in Lawrence. #fox4kc — FOX 4 Sports (@fox4sports) November 4, 2018

KU AD Jeff Long says head football coach David Beaty will not be retained after the end of this season. #fox4kc — FOX 4 Sports (@fox4sports) November 4, 2018