Joe’s Forecast: More rain out there today and Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some morning light rain/drizzle it's going to turn into a gray and chilly day with some blustery conditions as well. Rain is likely on Monday and then we're still watching the end of the week...certain cold is coming...but what about the snow risk?

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page