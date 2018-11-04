× Lawrence considering later start for high school

LAWRENCE, Kan. — High school students in Lawrence could find themselves getting to home and work later.

The Lawrence School District will survey whether students, parents, and staff would support having classes start later in the morning.

Phone and online surveys done last school year showed parents and staff mostly support the change.

The new district surveys will ask respondents about their preferred start time for high school. The first option would keep the start time at 8:05a.m. and release time at 3:10p.m. It will also suggest the following new time frames: from 8:30a.m. to 3:35p.m., or 9:00a.m. to 4:05p.m.

The district will consider the possible obstacles and impacts of the time changes.