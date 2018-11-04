Man charged with killing and wounding several people pleaded guilty

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. — A man suspected of killing and wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico, and Kansas pleaded guilty to a murder charge in Neshoba County, Mississippi Friday.

Alex Deaton is already serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in Rankin County, Mississippi. Friday Deaton entered a guilty plea for the shooting death of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter, during a crime spree in February 2017. She was cleaning up inside the Dixon Baptist Church when Deaton entered and shot her. She died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband was the one who found her body.

Pinter’s family chose not to speak during the trial, but they were present in court. The judge called Deaton’s actions inexplicable.

30-year-old Deaton was previously convicted of killing his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, and shooting a jogger. Deaton stole his girlfriend’s SUV in Rankin County, Mississipppi which investigators said he drove to Neshoba County. There he killed Pinter at Dixon Baptist Church.

Deaton’s crime spree continued in New Mexico and Kansas. He was convicted in Kansas for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He shot and injured a convenience store clerk in Pratt, Kansas. The court sentenced Deaton to more than 17 years in prison in that case.

The judge in the Neshoba County case sentenced Deaton to life without the possibility of parole. Deaton has pleaded guilty to most of his charges, which will have him locked up for the rest of his life.

Police arrested Deaton in March 2017 in Ellsworth County, Kansas after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.