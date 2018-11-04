Trick-or-treaters stole family dog on Halloween

DENVER, Colo. — The search is on now in Denver for a 5-year-old dog stolen by trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

The Brae family has been searching the neighborhood for any clues of their beloved dog. 9-year-old Mason Shermer was passing out candy on his family’s porch when the thieves took off with the pup.

“I had Stella out here sitting with me while we were giving candy away,” said Mason. “I looked at another person and gave them candy, and then I looked back, and she was gone.”

The boy ran inside the house to tell his parents Stella was dognapped. Stella is a yorkie mix. She weighs about six pounds.

The family has posted flyers throughout their neighborhood and have been in touch with local animal shelters.

Stella isn’t micro-chipped. The family said she rarely leaves the house and had no history of running away.

“It’s crazy to even think someone would do that,” said Bryan Cook. “I mean, when your dog gets out because the gate was left open, you just beat yourself up for it. This is a little different.”

The family asked neighbors to check surveillance cameras for the gaggle of teens.

“We just want the dog back,” said Cook.

Mason said if he gets her back, he’ll forgive those who took her.

“I would be really happy, and I’d probably cry.”