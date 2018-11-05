1 person dead in Independence house fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person has died following a house fire Monday afternoon in Independence.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 1:30 p.m. on E. South Ave. When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire coming from the structure.

The fire was under control just before 2 p.m.

One person was found deceased, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.