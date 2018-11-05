Body found in Arkansas confirmed as missing Warrensburg mom

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Authorities have confirmed that a body found last week in Arkansas is that of a missing Warrensburg woman.

Leslea Shannon, 35, was last seen on Sept. 8 at a Walmart north of Springfield.

Leslea’s mom Kerri Shannon tells FOX4 on Monday that the mother of two was traveling with a male friend, who also died when they drove off the road and crashed into a ravine in north central Arkansas.

Kerri Shannon did not identify the male victim. Police said last month Leslea may have been traveling with Jamie Katzenmaier.

No foul play is suspected.

