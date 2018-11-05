Clay County Sheriff’s Department makes arrest in widespread metro storage unit thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A group of people are targeting metro storage units. Investigators made an arrest in the ring, and now they want to find the owners of stolen property.

Over eight months, investigators say burglars have pried into storage units to take items of value and sometimes anything they could get their hands on.

The thefts took place from January to August 2018 and are tracked back to Clay, Clinton and Ray counties. Photos of the recovered items show piles of items waiting to be returned back to their owners.

Clay County Sheriff's Dep. Jon Bazzano said most of the items taken were tools, electronics and regular items you'd find around the house. Bazzano said if you have a storage unit, it's important to keep a record of the items inside.

"A lot of people, their phones don't leave their pockets, don't leave their person," Bazzano said. "A lot of the information that you want available to you when something like this happens -- you don't want to have to go searching high and low for it. So in the day and age we live in, it`s probably easier to keep things right with you."

One person is under arrest in this case, and charges have been filed. Bazzano said they're hoping to connect more people to these thefts and bring additional charges in the near future.

The department posted about the thefts on Facebook, and Bazzano said they are getting a number of calls already with people looking for and finding their lost items.

If you believe you are a victim of storage theft in these incidents, you are encouraged to contact the appropriate sheriff's department.