Jackson County prosecutor says office will be watching, resolving issues at polling places on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said her office will be watching out for any irregularities at polling places, and will resolve any issues that arise on Tuesday during the midterm elections.

“We want to assure Jackson County citizens that our office will handle any complaints regarding fraud or other challenges to the integrity of a free and fair election,” Baker stated in a news release.

If you see anything suspicious that may constitute voter fraud or abuse of voting rights, you’re urged to call the Public Corruption Unit at (816) 881-3111.

The office says that behavior may include: an act or threat of violence towards a voter with the intent of denying that person the right to vote; knowingly telling a voter false information about voting for the purpose of preventing any person from going to the polls; bribing a voter to either vote for or against a specific candidate or issue; interfering or attempting to interfere with any voter inside a polling place.

Baker also says anyone who believes they’ve been unjustly denied their right to vote or felt intimidated at a polling place should immediately call the corruption unit.