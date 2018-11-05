KC Health Department director said he’s not the bad guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police and the city's health department were criticized after shutting down a group feeding the homeless over the weekend.

KC Health Department director Rex Archer told FOX4 Monday that he's not the bad guy.

"So E.coli, or salmonella or shillelagh or listeria --ect., ect.--can grow in the food. Then if you give that to homeless people who in particular that can be more vulnerable, they'll end up in the emergency room or can even die from that exposure," Archer said.

Free Hot Soup is a group of neighbors who make the food in their own kitchens to feed the homeless. Archer said they cannot legally hand out the food because they do not have a permit.

The group spent their Sunday feeding people who are homeless at Davis Park when a health inspector and the Kansas City Police Department officers showed up, forced them to throw the food away and then poured bleach on it, to make sure no one ate it.

Archer told FOX4 the volunteers at Free Hot Soup were told during a public meeting in September to stop operations without a permit. He said they refused to go through the permitting process and kept serving the homeless prompting Sunday's shutdown.

According to Archer, the permitting process is actually pretty easy, and it is free for organizations that feed the homeless.

If you're looking to provide meals to the homeless this winter, reporter Shannon O'Brien will tell you how to obtain that permit on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5.

Below is the statement the health department issued Monday:

39.099727 -94.578567