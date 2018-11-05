× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35, leaves child in critical condition

UPDATE: Crews reopened the interstate just before 9 p.m.

Original story:

MERRIAM, Kan. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Merriam has closed northbound lanes and left a child in critical condition.

According to Johnson County Med-Act, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 just past the Antioch Road exit.

Three adults and three children were injured but are in stable condition. One child suffered critical injuries. All seven people injured have been taken to local hospitals.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route. KC’s Scout expects the interstate will be reopened by 9 p.m.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.