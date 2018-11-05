Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we approach cold and flu season, there are some natural things you and your family can do to strength your immune system.

The Chia Babe, Rachel Hemphill, visited FOX4 Monday, Nov. 5 to share her favorites for natural cold and flu remedies. All of these can be found at your local health food store.

Elderberry: Great for strengthening the immune system and warning off cold and flu.

Ginger: The anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals in ginger root will help to relieve a sore throat quickly, and they also kill rhinoviruses, which cause colds in the first place.

Oregano Oil: A natural antibiotic when taken internally. Also great for ringworm when applied topically with some coconut oil.

Vitamin C: Sipping on lemon water throughout the day can heal and help you combat the tiredness you are facing. You can also try a vitamin c packet if your on the go. These are great to keep in your purse or bag.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is required for detoxification pathways and a healthy immune system.

If you are hungry while battling sickness, feed yourself foods that will boost immune defenses. Prebiotic and probiotic rich foods such as Jerusalem artichokes, leeks, citrus fruits, and vegetables will feed your gut beneficial bacteria and encourage a strong immune system.

Immunity Tea

Ingredients:

2 cups of water boiling hot water

1 organic ginger tea bag or a 1 cm slice of fresh ginger root, diced or grated

1 tablespoon manuka or raw honey, more or less to taste

Juice and zest of one lemon

Directions:

Pour the boiling water over the ginger, turmeric, and optional coconut oil.

Let it sit for a few minutes before adding the zest and juice.

Add the honey then simply sip yourself well.

Variations:

Supercharge it : Simmering the ginger and turmeric root in the water for 5-10 minutes will make a more potent brew.

Boost it: Add a tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil to the tea.