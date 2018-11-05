Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

Ingredients:

• 4 egg yolks

• 1 cup heavy cream, divided

• 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar (loosely packed)

• a pinch of kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract, or the seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1/3 cup pure pumpkin puree

• about 4 teaspoons granulated sugar, for bruleeing

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.

Place the egg yolks in a small mixing bowl and set aside.

Place half the cream in a small pot, along with the brown sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer, then stir in the vanilla and spices (off the heat).

Allow to steep for a few minutes, then pour in the remaining cream.

Slowly and gradually add a little of the warm cream into the egg yolks, whisking. When all the cream has been added, and the yolks are warmed, whisk in the pumpkin and transfer the mixture to a spouted vessel. Divide equally between (4) 4-ounce ramekins or canning jars.

Line a larger baking dish with a towel and place the filled ramekins inside. Carefully pour very hot water around the ramekins, about ⅔ of the way up the sides. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the edges are set but the centers are still jiggly.

Remove from the water bath and refrigerate for 2 hours minimum.

Sprinkle about a teaspoon of granulated or demerarra sugar over the surface of each custard, then brulee with a kitchen torch or under the broiler.

