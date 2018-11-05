Registered gun owner helps save metro mom of three from violent attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The quick actions by a registered gun owner helped save a woman from a violent attack over the weekend.

Benjamin Seadorf was with his four children on Saturday when he suddenly heard what he described as “blood-curling screams” coming from outside his home near 12th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

“She definitely was in fear of her life,” Seadorf said. “She was screaming at the top of her lungs, profusely bawling. She just kept screaming, ‘Help me! Help! Somebody, please help me!’ over and over again."

Security video shows Seadorf running out his front door with his registered 9-millimeter handgun toward the intersection where a silver car was stopped at a traffic light.

You can’t see much of what happens next because a tree is blocking the car, but a police report details a brutal attack involving Alarick Williams and the mother of his three children.

“I was completely in shock that he started beating on her and forcing her in the car,” Seadorf said.

Williams is accused of violently grabbing the victim, forcefully shoving her back into the car and strangling her until she lost consciousness. He started beating her because she wanted him to drop her off at her cousin's house, according to the report.

This all happened in front of the couple’s three young children who were in the back seat.

“As I get close to the vehicle, I noticed her top's ripped off,” Seadorf said. “No shirt on. Her bras halfway off, and her pants were halfway off because he kept grabbing her.”

Seadorf approached the car with his gun pointed at Williams then told him to get out and down on the ground.

“He put the car in park, and I knew he was going to start to comply, and I wouldn’t have to go any further,” Seadorf said.

Police arrested Williams a short time later. Seadorf said he was shocked no one else in the area tried to intervene.

“I really feel that if she had left here, something worse would’ve happened, and not one single person in that intersection tried to help,” Seadorf said.

Scott Mason with Rose Brooks, a center that offers shelter and services for domestic violence victims, applauded Seadorf’s actions but said bystanders don’t always need to physically get involved to help.

“Intervening also means calling 911 and telling them what the situation is,” Mason explained. “Intervening also means recording information with your cellphone so you can turn it into police. I think for each individual it’s different.”

Seadorf believes bystanders’ lack of action reflects where we are as a society.

“Society doesn’t want to get involved now days, and it’s sad,” Seadorf said. “We need to help each other more.”

Williams faces two counts of domestic assault.

Seadorf said officers thanked him for stopping the attack.