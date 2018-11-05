Virtual reality gives local students chance to participate in simulated Navy SEAL mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The United States Navy sailed into Liberty North High School Monday with state-of-the-art equipment to kick of a three-stop tour that invites communities to pilot a high-speed assault craft.

"Don’t worry nobody gets hurt, but everyone is challenged to step into Navy life through virtual reality," Navy partnership spokesperson Brittanee Wallace said.

The tour, which runs from Nov. 5-12, uses virtual reality to expose participants to the sights and sounds associated with a mission such as helicopter blades whirling.

Participants get the opportunity to navigate a mission using a steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed assault craft while extracting SEALs.

After the mission, participants get debriefed and a performance grade.

“This display offers users the most realistic Navy experience possible. Virtual reality has allowed the U.S. Navy to come a long way – where we once were only able to describe these experiences, now we can present the reality of a Navy mission in an interactive way, using the best technology available,” Captain Matt Boren with the Navy Recruiting Command said.

You can experience the exhibit:

-Monday, Nov. 5 – Tuesday, Nov. 6 Liberty North High School (1000 NE 104th St. Liberty, MO 64968) from 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

-Thursday, Nov. 8 Sprint Campus Veterans Day Event (600 Sprint Parkway Overland Park, KS 66211) from 10 a.m..- 2:30 p.m.

-Monday, Nov. 12 Olathe West High School (2200 W. Santa Fe St. Olathe, KS 66061) from 8 a.m. -3 p.m.

At each location, community members can hear and share the success stories of Navy sailors who have been tested and shaped at sea.

For more information about the Navy, please visit www.navy.com, www.facebook.com/americasnavy, or www.twitter.com/americasnavy.