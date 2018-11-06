4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting self with gun in Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. — A 4-year-old Missouri boy has died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun.

The Clinton, Missouri Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South 11 St. Terrace just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon in reference to a 4-year-old who had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived on scene they found the boy on a kitchen floor where his mother was attempting first aid. The boy was breathing and had a pulse, according to police.

The boy was flown by a Life Flight helicopter to a Kansas City area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation by police say the boy apparently located the firearm in the kitchen area of the home and accidentally discharged it with the bullet striking him in the head.

The child has not been identified at this time.