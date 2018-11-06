A look at some freebies you can get on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turnout has been strong Tuesday morning with long lines of people showing up to vote at many polling places across the metro.

A few places are even offering special deals to celebrate Election Day.

Need a ride to your polling place? RideKC buses are offering free rides all day on Tuesday. Uber and Lyft are also offering special deals for their riders.

Spin Pizza will be going ot various polling places during the lunch hour near their locations with free pizza.

Corner Bakery Cafe is offering free coffee in their stores for those with “I Voted” stickers.

Krispy Kreme is giving reward members two dozen donuts for $13 with a coupon.

Potbelly is giving away a free cookie with purchase.

The Roasterie is offering free drip coffee to voters.

Shake Shack is giving away free fries and Taco John’s is giving away free chips and nacho cheese with a coupon on their mobile app.

According to USA Today, places can’t offer freebies simply for voting as it’s against federal law so you can still get the freebies for simply asking.

FREE RIDES TODAY! To help people vote on #ElectionDay, all RideKC buses are offering free rides on Tuesday, Nov. 6. https://t.co/x8uD8ohzSZ #Vote pic.twitter.com/AE904EoQnf — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) November 6, 2018

Hey KC! Did you Vote today? When you come to our cafes and show us your "I voted" sticker, we'll give you one free, small (8oz) drip coffee! #ivoted #electionday pic.twitter.com/nF4uFcCwVL — The Roasterie (@TheRoasterie) November 6, 2018