Cleaver again beats Turk in 5th District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Emanuel Cleaver has won re-election to Congress after defeating a familiar Republican foe.

Cleaver, a Democrat and former mayor of Kansas City, won his eighth term Tuesday with a win over Jacob Turk. It marked the seventh consecutive general election in which the two men have squared off. Cleaver has won all seven.

The district covers Kansas City and part of the surrounding area.

Their previous matchups have ranged from close to blow-out wins for the 73-year-old Cleaver. The closest races were in 2010, when Cleaver won by a 53-44 percent margin, and in 2014, when Cleaver won with 52 percent of the vote to Turk’s 45 percent.

Turk’s campaign focused on making the border more secure.