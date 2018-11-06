Davids defeats Yoder in Kansas race

TOPEKA, Kan. — Four-term Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder has been defeated by LGBT Native American Democrat Sharice Davids.

Davids excited voters and Democratic donors with her unusual profile. She is a member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation who received a law degree from Cornell University and was a White House fellow during former President Barack Obama’s administration. She is a member of the LGBT community and has fought mixed martial arts bouts.

She won the GOP-leaning 3rd District encompassing the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City that President Donald Trump narrowly lost in 2016. He was among 25 Republican incumbents seeking re-election in a district Trump lost.

Yoder is chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

BREAKING: Democrat Sharice Davids wins election to U.S. House in Kansas's 3rd congressional district. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/7ukARsAwSo — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) November 7, 2018