Democrat Galloway keeps state auditor post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democrat Nicole Galloway will continue to be the only Democrat elected to a statewide office in state government, after defeating Republican Saundra McDowell in Tuesday’s election.

Galloway was appointed auditor by then-Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 after the death of Tom Schweich. Before that she served as Boone County treasurer. Galloway said audits during her tenure have identified more than $300 million in waste and abuses, and resulted in nearly three dozen criminal charges.

McDowell, an attorney who previously worked for two state offices, faced concerns about whether she lived in Missouri long enough to hold statewide office. News reports said she had a Kansas address when a furniture company sued her over a payment in 2013. The Missouri Constitution requires 10 years of residency at the time of election.