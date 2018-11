× Driver found dead inside wrecked vehicle near Elmwood and East 35th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash not far from Kansas City’s VA Medical Center.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday near Elmwood Avenue and East 35th Street.

Responding officers found a dark-colored SUV near a tree. They said the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wedged inside the vehicle.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.