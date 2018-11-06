Independence man charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child.

Samuel Schuler, 70, faces two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.

The victim’s mother stated that Schuler was watching the child at his Independence apartment complex near East Truman Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that Schuler gave her marijuana and a drink that “makes you want to do sexual things.” The victim said that Schuler took nude pictures of her and asked her to perform sexual acts.

The victim also told investigators that two other children were at the apartment and were also molested.

When Schuler was questioned by police, he initially denied giving the victim marijuana. He later said she probably stole marijuana and alcohol from him.

According to court documents, Schuler said that he would not pass a lie detector test because he gets nervous. He also said that he failed a lie detector test about molesting family members in 2002.

Schuler is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond. The investigation is ongoing.