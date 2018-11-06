FOX4 Forecast: AM sunshine, PM clouds & drizzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those headed out early to vote on this Election Day, you will have plenty of sunshine before more clouds roll in. I would take an umbrella with you if you plan on voting after work in the afternoon/evening because we will see chances for light rain or drizzle. That comes to an end and our temperatures go tumbling. We are keeping a close watch on Thursday for the possibility of rain mixing with a few snowflakes. We are tracking it for you in the update here!

