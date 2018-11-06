Missouri voters approve gradual minimum wage increase to $12 an hour

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Minimum wage workers in Missouri will soon get a boost in pay after voters on Tuesday approved a plan to gradually raise the wage to $12 an hour.

The current minimum wage in Missouri is $7.85 an hour. Proposition B will require the wage to rise to $8.60 an hour in 2019 and gradually increase to $12 an hour by 2023. The organization Raise Up Missouri turned in more than 120,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

The effort got a boost in September when a Washington, D.C.-based dark money nonprofit, The Sixteen Thirty Fund, donated $3 million to Raise Up Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported it was the largest single contribution in the state in the last two years.