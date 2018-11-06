Live Midterm Election Results

Missouri voters OK measure related to bingo games

Posted 11:38 pm, November 6, 2018, by

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters have approved a constitutional amendment that changes the experience necessary to run a bingo game.

Amendment 4 narrowly passed on Tuesday. It was among several ballot issues facing Missouri voters.

The Missouri Constitution currently requires two years of membership in an organization for someone to run that organization’s bingo game. The experience necessary will drop to six months.

The amendment also removes constitutional language prohibiting advertising of bingo games.