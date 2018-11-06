× Police: Body found 36th and Madison Avenue is now homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday.

Police said just before 7:30 a.m. someone called 911 to report a body in the area of 36th and Madison Avenue not far from Roanoke Park.

Investigators said they classified this investigation as a homicide.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police ask that if anyone was in this area and saw or heard anything suspicious to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS or the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043.